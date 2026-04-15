'She'd make it personally hell for me': Redditor flags toxic work culture, alleges company didn't pay a week's salary

A Reddit post describing an allegedly toxic workplace and withheld salary after just one week on the job has struck a chord online, reigniting conversations around exploitative work culture in smaller firms.

The user claimed they had recently joined a company of around 20 employees as a Marketing Executive at a package of Rs 5.04 lakh per annum, but resigned within days after what they described as an unhealthy and controlling environment.

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According to the post, the work culture quickly raised red flags. The user said that they had to work a 6-day work week with strict 9-hour shifts and that there was constant surveillance with cameras installed above desks. The user also flagged extreme micromanagement from the founder, as even basic content needed approvals.

Most importantly, the user mentioned that most employees were straight out of college, so they did not realise they were being exploited. "One day, I decided to leave 10 mins early due to a migraine (I came in 20 min early if we're keeping tabs)," the user wrote.

The post suggested the employee felt the setup was less about productivity and more about control.

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The situation reportedly escalated when the employee decided to leave 10 minutes early one day due to a migraine. The user added that they had arrived 20 minutes early that same day.

They claimed their manager, who worked remotely, then called and reprimanded them. "My manager (who works remotely btw) called me and repeatedly shouted + questioned my 'behaviour'," the post read.

The manager allegedly insisted the employee needed permission before leaving early and had to strictly complete nine hours every day. The user further claimed they were told, "If I didn't ask for her permission every day, she would personally make it hell for me."

After the incident, the Redditor said they decided to resign immediately. "I'm sure I was going to be treated like a slave and decided to leave early and not pay with my mental health later," the post said.

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However, the dispute did not end there. The user alleged the company later refused to pay for the days already worked.

"This comp is now refusing to pay me for the week I worked, and is saying I should be 'thankful they're not claiming anything from my side.'"

The employee then asked others whether they had faced something similar and sought advice on how to handle the issue "legally or professionally."

The post drew sharp reactions from commenters, many expressing frustration over workplace behaviour and salary disputes.

One user wrote, "They will not pay don't waste time bro. Sadly they will spend on lawyer but will not pay. Don't even go legal with them."

Another suggested documenting everything: "Get everything on email lol, and shame them publicly, they'll not get candidates at all, and also write reviews on Glassdoor and all those places."

A third user criticised rigid attendance culture, saying, "The audacity of companies man. They treat no better than personal slaves dude. I don't get this 9hrs strict timings. If the work is done why stay long?"