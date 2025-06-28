Shefali Jariwala dies at 42: Police await postmortem report, husband’s statement recorded- What we know so far

Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her iconic appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga and her run on Bigg Boss 13, has died at the age of 42. While initial reports suggest a cardiac arrest late Friday night, authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her sudden death.

What we know so far

Emergency rush to hospital: Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest late Friday. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Body transferred for postmortem: Following her death, Jariwala’s body was taken to Cooper Hospital around 12:30 am for a postmortem examination. According to the Assistant Medical Officer at Cooper Hospital, the body “was brought from another hospital, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report.”

Police and forensic investigation: Mumbai Police arrived at the couple's residence in Andheri in the early hours of the morning, accompanied by a forensic team that conducted a thorough examination of the house. Police received the information about her death around 1 am. In their official statement, Mumbai Police said, "Her body was found at her residence in Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear."

Statements recorded so far

Investigators have recorded statements from four individuals, including Tyagi. So far, police have “not found anything suspicious at this stage.” Officials added that the cause of death is still being determined and the investigation remains open.

Shefali’s health background

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Jariwala spoke about her long struggle with epilepsy. She recalled her first seizure at the age of 15, triggered by stress over academics. "I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time, I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It's interrelated, you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa," she shared. She added, "I have got seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads, and somewhere that lowered my self-esteem."