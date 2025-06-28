The sudden death of actor Shefali Jariwala at just 42 has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond. Best known for the blockbuster music video Kaanta Laga and her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shefali reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest late Friday night. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to hospital, but doctors declared her dead. Her body was later shifted to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.

While the exact cause of her death remains under investigation, her passing brings into sharp focus a growing, and deeply troubling, trend: more and more young people are falling victim to heart attacks.

Why Are Young People Dying of Heart Attacks?

A Shifting Trend

Heart disease was once largely associated with people in their 50s and 60s. But that pattern is changing fast. According to cardiologists, heart attacks among individuals under 40 now account for roughly 6-10% of all heart attacks worldwide. In India, the numbers are even more concerning, with young adults facing higher heart-attack rates than their Western counterparts.

The Lifestyle Factor

A key driver behind this alarming shift is the modern lifestyle. Many young people today spend hours sitting, whether at desks, in front of screens, or commuting. Sedentary living, coupled with diets full of processed, high-sugar, and high-fat foods, significantly increases risks for obesity.

Obesity, in turn, raises the likelihood of developing high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol—all dangerous for the heart. “In today’s fast-paced world, many young people are leading increasingly sedentary lives,” a cardiologist explains. “This, combined with poor dietary choices, creates a perfect storm for developing cardiovascular issues.”

Mental Health and Stress

Mental health also plays a powerful role. Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression can set off hormonal changes, like surges in cortisol, that raise blood pressure and strain the heart. Stress often pushes people toward smoking, vaping, or excessive drinking, further elevating heart risks.

Hidden Dangers: Undiagnosed Conditions

Another significant factor is a lack of routine health checks. Young people often believe heart disease is a problem for older generations, skipping screenings that could reveal high cholesterol, hypertension, or early diabetes. As a result, silent conditions progress unnoticed until a life-threatening event occurs.

Other Risks Unique to Youth

Other factors that heighten heart attack risks in younger people include:

Smoking: Both active and passive smoking accelerates plaque buildup in arteries.

Recreational drugs: Substances like cocaine and amphetamines can trigger sudden coronary spasms even in healthy individuals.

Hypertension: Chronic high blood pressure damages arteries and forces the heart to work harder.

Hyperlipidemia: High LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and low HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels contribute to plaque formation.

Hyperhomocysteinemia and hyperlipoproteinemia: Genetic issues that damage blood vessels and promote clot formation.

Prevention Is Possible

The good news: Many heart attacks in young people are preventable. Cardiologists strongly recommend:

Routine health screenings are used to detect hidden conditions early.

Balanced diet and regular exercise to manage weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

Stress management , through activities like yoga, meditation, or therapy.

Avoiding smoking, vaping, and drug use.

Managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension with medical guidance.

A Wake-Up Call

Shefali Jariwala’s untimely death is a tragic reminder that heart disease does not respect age. Her passing highlights the urgent need for young people, and those who care for them, to understand and act on the risks lurking beneath the surface.

By embracing healthier lifestyles, staying vigilant about medical check-ups, and managing stress, India’s younger generation can work toward a future where heart attacks become rare rather than routine headlines.