'Showing with pride to my grandson': Anand Mahindra shares Guyana Foreign Minister's powerful speech on India

Anand Mahindra, known to be quite active on social media, share a video of a speech by Guyana Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, where he was lauding India for its commitment to humanity. He said at only 75 years old, India not only takes care of its massive population but also is committed to helping the rest of the world.

The speech, as pointed out by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, is not a new one, but one that he hopes the younger generation will see. “Not a new video but it just landed in my in-box. I’m showing this with pride to my young grandson. And I hope this is how India will be perceived by children around the world. Not just as a growing economic power but as a growing force for positive change,” he said in a tweet.

Not a new video but it just landed in my in-box. I’m showing this with pride to my young grandson. And I hope this is how India will be perceived by children around the world. Not just as a growing economic power but as a growing force for positive change. pic.twitter.com/GlQUSzwffN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 9, 2023

Hugh Todd, during a special event ‘India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action’ to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and highlight India’s journey, organised in September 2022 in New York, lauded India and said that the country always focussed on human development.

In the video clip, Todd can be seen saying, “India has to take care of 1.3 billion people in a democracy with smooth transitions. Can you imagine having to take care of 1.3 billion people and still having the time at the policy level to say, “Let us look to see what we can do for the rest of the world”, when multilateral institutions should be doing that? So, I will dare say that India is a multilateral institution in its own right.”

He further added, “When you think about their commitment to humanity, India is obviously providing leadership at the global governance level and that is commendable for one country 75 years old. Think about it. In our lifetime, we have industrialised economies that were never colonised. Some who were colonised…centuries old in terms of their post independence but you don’t get the same attitude and commitment and conviction as you can get from India.”

Mahindra’s comments section on the post was flooded by his followers agreeing to Todd’s comments, and commending India’s “good work” at the global stage.

