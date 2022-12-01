Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala's narco test completed in Rohini

The narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was completed at a hospital in Rohini on Thursday. Poonawala's narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine, officials said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the process of the narco test was complete.

According to officials, Poonawala reached the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 am and the narco test started around 10 am. After the test, he was kept under observation.

A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the team conducting his narco test was read out to him as part of the procedure. After he signed the form, the narco analysis procedure was conducted. As per reports, Poonawala underwent the narco test for almost two hours as part of the ongoing investigation in the murder case.

Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. The Supreme Court has ruled that narco-analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

On Tuesday, Poonawala also underwent a polygraph test where he confessed that he has no remorse for killing his live-in partner.

Poonawala, who met Shraddha Walkar on dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation later, allegedly strangled and cut her body into 35 pieces. He stored her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

(With inputs from PTI)

