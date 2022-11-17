Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala allegedly burnt her face to conceal her identity

As the investigation into Shraddha Walkar proceeds, more and more gruesome information has come to the fore. In the latest development, accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala has reportedly confessed to the police that after chopping her up into 35 pieces, he burnt her face to conceal her identity.

Delhi Police sources have said that Poonawala confessed to searching for ways on the internet to dispose of the body, according to news agency ANI.

Sources also told India Today on Thursday that Poonawala continued talking to multiple women via dating apps and then later sold his mobile phone on OLX following the murder. In the six months since the murder, police suspect that Poonawala met multiple women on dating apps. The police are trying to recover the phone for more evidence.

Meanwhile, the police searched the Mehrauli forest area in search of Shraddha’s body parts. The police are still looking for key evidence such as the weapon used by Aaftab, the victim’s severed head, other identifiable body parts, the clothes she was wearing and her phone that he dumped.

Shraddha, 26, was strangled and chopped up by Aaftab, aged 28, after an argument on infidelity and expenses. According to friends and family, Shraddha and Aaftab used to frequently argue over the issue of marriage. He stored her chopped parts in a newly-bought fridge, and continued to dump them over a period of 16 days.

Aaftab, who has been under police custody, has been changing his statements repeatedly. The police now intends to conduct a lie-detector test along with a narco test, and have engaged a psychiatrist for help in the interrogation.

After details of the grisly murder emerged this week, the police nabbed Poonawala, and managed to extract a confession from him. However, the police is still working to recover material evidence due to his changing statements.

