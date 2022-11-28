Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala undergoes remaining polygraph sessions

The remaining sessions of the polygraph test on Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was conducted on Monday. The polygraph test was conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

According to Sanjeev Gupta, head of the department of crime scene management at FSL, there was a health issue when the last session was held, due to which some sessions were not satisfactory. "Whether Aftab is cooperating during the test or not, we will tell the investigating agency as this is a confidential matter," he added. Reportedly, Poonawala reached the FSL at 9:50 am and the sessions began at about 11 am.

It is also to be noted that Poonawala underwent a marathon polygraph test on Friday which lasted for nearly three hours.

Poonawala, who was sent to Tihar Jail, is being monitored round the clock behind the bars, as per Tihar Jail's public relations officer (PRO) Dheeraj Mathur. Furthermore, sources said that he is currently lodged in cell number 4, which is a separate cell.

They added that food would be served to Aaftab only in the presence of police personnel. Moreover, a security guard is to be stationed outside his cell.

On November 22, the court sent Poonawala to judicial custody for 13 days. According to Mathur, the jail superintendent received an order from the court that Poonawala should be presented before the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini on November 28, 29 and December 5.

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar case

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew. On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Poonawala confessed to the Delhi Police that he killed his partner Shraddha Walkar in May and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He said that he stored Shraddha's body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence.

(With inputs from PTI)

