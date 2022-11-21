Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla moved belongings in 37 boxes to Delhi, paid Rs 20,000

Accused in the brutal Shraddha Walkar murder case Aaftab Poonawalla moved belongings in 37 boxes from his flat at White Halls Society in Evershine City in Vasai district to his residence in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area and paid Rs 20,000 for it, according to a Delhi Police official. Poonawalla told Delhi Police that he and Walkar fought about who would pay for shifting the items from their house in Palghar.

The officials are yet to trace the details of the account used to pay Rs 20,000 for transporting furniture and other household items through Goodluck Packers and Movers company in June. This matter came to light when a Delhi Police team recorded the statement of an employee of the packaging company in the Palghar district.

Delhi Police also recorded the statement of the owner of the house where Walkar and Poonawalla stayed in 2021 and the owner of the flat in Mumbai’s Mira Road area where the accused’s family was staying. Officials have also recorded the statements of four people in Palghar including two men who helped Walkar after Poonawalla assaulted her in 2020, news agency PTI reported.

Abdullah Khan, the secretary of the Unique Park Housing Society, where the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla lived with his family, told the police in his statement that Aaftab’s family vacated the house around 20 days ago and the place has been rented out.

The accused lived with Shraddha in three apartments including Kenny Apartment, Regal Apartment, and White Hills Apartment across Mumbai. Delhi Police will also question the staff of the five-star hotel where Poonawalla worked as a trainee chef. While two officers will question the staff about Aaftab, one officer will carry on the probe in Palghar.

The case came to light when Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar filed a complaint with the Delhi Police on November 10. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later chopped her body into 35 pieces and put them in a fridge before dumping them in the Mehrauli forest area.

(With PTI inputs)

