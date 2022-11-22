Shraddha Walkar murder case: Traces of blood found in Aftab Poonawala’s bathroom, kitchen

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has found blood stains in the bathroom and kitchen of Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The Delhi Police called in the CFSL for investigating the crime scene due to their technical prowess.

Earlier, the forensic team could find blood traces only in places that Aftab could clean using hypocloric acid. They also found bones inside the drain. Poonawala had told the cops that he kept a piece of her body inside the kitchen.

He also told the police that he chopped Shraddha’s body in the bathroom under the tap. Poonawala kept the water running so that the blood could be washed off. The forensic team, however, could not find any evidence from the place where Shraddha was strangled.

The fridge wherein Shraddha’s body parts were allegedly stored has also been cleaned and the forensic team found food items in the same fridge.

Meanwhile, Aftab Poonawala’s polygraph test will be conducted if needed, sources told India Today. They also said that a common friend of Aftab and Shraddha used to sell drugs. The developments come after the Saket court extended Poonawala’s police custody by four more days. During the course of this hearing, he said that he killed Shraddha in the heat of the moment.

Poonawala told the judge, “Whatever mistake I made was in the heat of the moment.” His lawyer Avinash was quoted as saying by India Today, “Heat of the moment can also mean that he was provoked by someone and that there could be a third person involved.”

Poonawala has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year.

(With India Today inputs)

