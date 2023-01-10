Shraddha Walkar murder: 'Law books', 'credit card', Aaftab Poonawala has these demands from jail

Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Saying Poonawala has requested some law books to study, the court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes, news agency ANI reported.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he stacked in a refrigerator. The two met on a dating app and moved into rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. After strangling Walkar and chopping her body, Poonawala stored her dismembered body in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them.

Earlier, Poonawala's advocate MS Khan moved an application for the release of his debit and credit cards, which were earlier seized by the police.

Khan said Poonawala was facing a harsh winter inside the prison without adequate clothes to wear, as per a PTI report. As Poonawala's family has broken all ties with him, he was in urgent need of money for purchasing warm clothes, Khan said.

"That the accused had some funds in his bank accounts and the debit card/credit cards of the accused is lying with the police officials," said the application seeking the release of the cards to Khan.

A set of hair strands and bones were recovered by the Delhi police from the forests in south Delhi’s Mehrauli and Chhattarpur during Shraddha Walkar’s investigation. As per forensic report, the samples matched with the samples provided by the Walkar family.

Separately, the 28-year-old accused, reportedly told doctors during his narco-analysis test that he killed her when she threatened to leave him for good. Whereas, in the polygraph test, Poonawala added that he had no regrets for killing his partner.

Previously also, the accused told a Saket Court judge that he murdered Walkar in the heat of the moment. “Whatever mistake I made was in the heat of the moment,” Aaftab told the judge during a special hearing.

Shraddha Walkar was killed in May 2022, however, the news of her murder broke out about six months later. Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and since then, an in-depth investigation is underway.

