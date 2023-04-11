Shraddha Walkar's father seeks questioning of accused Aaftab's parents

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar who has allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, has demanded that the latter's parents be questioned in connection with his daughter's murder.

If the involvement of Poonawala's parents is found in the case, then action should be taken against them, Vikas Walkar told PTI over phone.

Aaftab Amin Poonawal is suspected of killing his live-in partner in the Mehrauli neighbourhood in May 2022. He allegedly sliced the deceased's body into 35 pieces after strangling her and stored it in a refrigerator for almost three weeks before dumping.

Walkar's father also demanded that the case be fast-tracked and Poonawala be hanged, instead of waiting for a number of years like in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Vikas Walkar said he recently met officials of the Vasai police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where he lives, and asked about the case and Poonawala's parents. The police said they were not aware about Poonawala's parents, he claimed, as per the news agency.

"As I know, the statements of his parents in the case have not been recorded and I don't know where they are. They should be brought to the front and questioned," he added further.

Vikas Walkar also demanded that his daughter's remains be handed over to him within a year of her death to perform the last rites.

"I want that Shraddha's remains should be handed over to me at the earliest, but police are saying they will hand over them to me after the legal process as charges are yet to framed and the identification of the remains is yet to conducted," he said.

The Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

