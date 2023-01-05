Shraddha Walker murder case: 5 key updates on progress of the case so far

In the bone-chilling murder case, Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and dismembered the body into pieces before disposing the parts in the forest near Mehrauli. He had told the police that he planned to kill Shraddha 10 days before the actual crime, but due to an emotional moment between them, he changed his mind.

Here are the updates on the murder investigation so far:

1. A set of bones and hair strands were recovered by the Delhi police from the forests in south Delhi’s Mehrauli and Chhattarpur during Shraddha Walkar’s investigation. On Wednesday, as per foresnic report, the samples matched with the samples provided by the Walker family.

2. Last month, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory sources said that 13 bones were recovered by their team from the forest area last month, all, except a part of a skull matched the DNA samples collected from Shraddha’s father, Vikas Walker.

3. Aaftab Poonawala on December 22 withdrew his bail application before a Delhi court. On December 17, Aaftab said that he signed the 'vakalatnama' but did not know about filing a bail application. Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari stated that the court received an intimation from Poonawala that said, the bail application was moved by mistake. Aftab even denied permitting his advocate to file for bail.

4. Aaftab was arrested on November 12 and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

5. Aaftab's polygraph test sessions revealed his confession to murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Aaftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces, before dumping them across the national capital and surrounding areas. Reportedly, he kept it in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those over several days past midnight. He was arrested on November 12.

Shraddha’s father has demanded death penalty for the accused.



