'Shut schools, safety of children a matter of concern': NCPCR writes to Delhi govt as air quality plunges

The air quality of Delhi and in the parts of the national capital region (NCR) is close to breaching the 500-mark and remained in the severe category throughout Thursday, revealed the Central Pollution Control Board data. Once the air quality index reaches above the 500-mark it will be in the 'hazardous' category.

According to the experience in the previous few years, the two weeks between November 1 and November 15 are usually the most polluted air days in Delhi NCR. This suggests that the pollution levels will likely rise in the next few days.

Amid concerns from many residents, especially parents of school-going children, several schools have taken several measures to protect children and have suspended outdoor activities along with introducing breathing exercises in classes.

Anshu Mital, Principal of MRG School, Rohini said they are planning to distribute a manual or written guide to teach students what types of foods, drinks and behaviour they should adopt to ameliorate the situation we are living in.

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal of DPS Indirapuram, said air pollution has become very rampant, especially during this season. "We have administered many steps to safeguard students. Teachers encourage students to have a balanced diet with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to increase the stability and viability of the lungs and liver,” Hajela added.

"Anti-pollution masks are being distributed to students. Air purifiers have been placed at strategic locations to purify the environment. These steps will surely ensure good attendance and safeguard the health of our students," she said.

According to Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public school, Shalimar Bagh, the school has restricted outdoor activities. "Given the severity of the surge in hazardous pollution, we have temporarily restricted outdoor activities such as sporting events, cultural events, and assemblies,” Kapur added.

"Likewise, we will place a greater emphasis on indoor activities such as indoor assemblies, cultural events, and extracurricular activities," she said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the capital improves.

Many schools have already ruled out a shutdown, saying it will disturb the pace of academic learning.

Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of NCPCR, in a tweet, has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of children.

He tweeted, “The safety of school children is a matter of concern due to the dangerous level of pollution in Delhi, so far no decision has been taken by the state government of Delhi. Children are in the wrath of toxic air on their way to school, in playgrounds. This negligence is wrong, @NCPCR_ is issuing notice on it.”

Even the Delhi BJP has demanded the closing of schools for physical classes and conducting online teaching to protect children from air pollution.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, in a letter to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, raised the demand for the closing of schools.

In addition to this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had also suggested that “state governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of schools/ colleges/ educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis etc.”

However, the Delhi government still hasn’t asked to close schools and colleges but is expected to close schools and colleges as the AQI level rises.

The CAQM also said that the next comprehensive review is to be held on November 6, 2022, and further appropriate decisions on GRAP measures are to be taken based on the air quality forecast and other meteorological parameters.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi. It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday stood at 408 ('Severe') at 7 am and 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) at 8 am, as per ANI. Usually, closure of the school is mandated when the AQI reaches the ‘Severe Plus’ category.