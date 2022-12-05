Singapore: 'Papa and sister are healthy,' says Tejashwi after Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore and has been shifted to ICU, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, said on Monday. In a tweet, Yadav said that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who donated a kidney to her father, are healthy post the transplant.

"After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president, both are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," he said as he posted a video clip.

पापा का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक होने के बाद उन्हें ऑपरेशन थियेटर से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया।



डोनर बड़ी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी दोनों स्वस्थ है। आपकी प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं के लिए साधुवाद। 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JR4f3XRCn2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 5, 2022

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised to get a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya based in Singapore stepped up to support her father.

As per reports, Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Bhola Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav and his political advisor Sanjay Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti are in Singapore to be with the RJD chief.

Ahead of the surgery today, Acharya took to Twitter so share pictures with her father and said, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck."

Yadav, who is out on bail, has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

