Sitting on the floor, preparing 'pongala': Sudha Murty's humble avatar in this pic has gone viral

Sudha Murty is known to be a woman of many talents, and is known for being related to some of the most powerful people in the world. But what Sudha Murty is known for the most is her humility and modesty. A picture, currently doing the rounds on social media, shows her in a humble avatar, sitting on the floor bare-feet and preparing ‘pongala’, a ritualistic offering of rice porridge.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, not many people recognised Murty as she prepared pongala. However, Malayalam actress Chippy Renjith and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who met her during the Pongala festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, shared photos with her on social media.

“The author Sudha Murty was among the devotees. Here she is with DGP Sandhya and me near the sacred flame Attukal Pongala,” said Tharoor as he shared a selfie with her.

The author Sudha Murty was among the devotees. Here she is with DGP Sandhya and me near the sacred flame #AttukalPongala (The second pic was our view!) pic.twitter.com/qWGkRTZuQO March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Chippy Renjith was snapped with Murty, sitting on a sofa. “It is not every day that we meet such a wonderful person who has excelled in various fields of life. Deeply honored and blessed to meet Padma Bhushan Smt Sudha Murthy, Indian educator, author, philanthropist and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation during Attukal Pongala Festival 2023 (sic),” said the actress.

Chippy Renjith on Sudha Murty

But the picture that went viral of Murty -- who is the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, and mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- was of her preparing pongala in the scorching sun as heat and smoke emanated from the hearth.

Murty reportedly attended the Attukal Pongala festival for the first time.

Sudha Murty preparing pongala

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO of Adani Transmissions shared the image of Murty on LinkedIn and stated, “This is manifestation of values which don’t desert a noble soul, whatever be the earned stature! She is an inspiration for current & future generations depicting enshrined values far outweigh the imbibed wealth & titles! My naman to her & all such idols who inspire us!”

Raj Kamal Bindal, independent director at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), sharing her image said, “Padma Bhushan Mrs Sudha Murthy. Her son-in-law is the British Prime Minister. Her husband was the co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys Technologies Ltd. She is committed to preserving Indian tradition.”

Anil Sardana on Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty, known for her philanthropy, social work and educational initiatives, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023. “Devoted social worker and philanthropist working for the betterment of society - also an accomplished and widely popular author,” the description for Murty read.

Also read: UK First Lady Akshata Murty spotted holidaying with kids, mother Sudha Murty in Goa

Also read: Sudha Murthy awarded with Padma Bhushan, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls her an 'inspiration'