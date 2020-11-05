'Slept, ate on floor': Indian-origin millionaire elected in Michigan recalls poverty-stricken days

An Indian-origin millionaire has been elected to the House of Representatives in Michigan with 93 per cent of the votes. Shri Thanedar also raised a record-breaking record-breaking $438,620 mostly from his own wealth in the state House primary against six other candidates in the fray. But he had not always enjoyed such a luxurious life. Talking about his district and its problems, Thanedar said that he knows what poverty could be like as he used to sleep and eat on his floor.

"I'm seeing people have no hope. Conditions are really bad and nothing has changed in years. People are disenfranchised. I've slept and ate on the floor, with no running water. I understand the pain of poverty," said Thanedar recalling his days in India.

Thanedar won from the 3rd District of Michigan with 93 per cent of the total votes. He told the media that he has been campaigning for his 2020 elections even before the pandemic and spent his time during the outbreak handing out masks, hand sanitisers and door knockers.

Originally from Karnataka's Belgaum, he earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry at 18 and master's degree from University of Bombay. Thanedar migrated to the US in 1979 to pursue higher studies from University of Akron and subsequently from University of Michigan.

The millionaire wants to tackle a long list of issues plaguing his district, including water shutoffs, crime and unemployment.

Shri Thanedar had also run for governor two years ago. He moved from Ann Arbor to Detroit after he lost the 2018 primary. His 2018 campaign featured television ads with "Shri for We" slogan. Thanedar had then spent around $10 million of his own fortune to finish third in the race behind Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El Sayed.

