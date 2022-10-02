Snake spotted on field during India vs South Africa T20 match

The second T20I between India and South Africa got delayed due to an unexpected guest’s arrival at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2. Interestingly, this unexpected guest was a snake, spotted on the field during India's batting innings and ultimately leading to a break in play.

The delay caused due to the snake could also be considered the rarest occasion in international cricket played in India. However, Players from both teams were cautious as they made sure they were away from the snake that was slithering across the field.

The Barasapara Stadium’s security officials quickly reached the spot to evacuate the snake after the snake was spotted by the television cameras. Moreover, according to the television commentators, there was another snake that was spotted before the start of play in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

The match resumed after a brief 10-minute delay at the start of the 8th over.

India vs South Africa score:

India posted a massive 237 for three against South Africa in the second T20I. KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) put on a 96-run opening stand to set the foundation.

Suryakumar Yadav (61) then took centre stage as he smashed five boundaries and as many sixes en route to his 102-run stand off just 40 balls with Virat Kohli (49 not out). Dinesh Karthik then made some lusty blows in his seven-ball 17 not out.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) was the most successful bowler for South Africa but it turned out to be a disastrous day for the rest of his bowling colleagues.

Overall, India scored 237 for 3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57, Virat Kohli 49 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2/23).