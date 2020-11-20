Social media influencer, friends nabbed in Goa for robbing Delhi resident

A 26-year old social media influencer and her two friends were nabbed in Goa on Thursday after allegedly snatching Rs 2,45,340 from a man in South Delhi. The money was used to stay in five-star hotels and play poker in casinos in Goa.

The social media influencer has been identified as Amrita Sethi, a Rajouri Garden resident. Her friends have been identified as Akshit Jhamb, a Tilak Nagar resident and Kushaal. A man named Manoj Sood filed a complaint with the Hauz Khas police station on November 5, police said.

Sood said that his boss instructed him to give $3,300 to a client and take back Rs 2,45,340 in exchange. The complainant then said that the client asked him to come at Panchsheel Park. Sood reached at the location and met Sethi and Jhamb who asked him to sit inside their car. Sethi and Jhamb asked the complainant to give those US dollars but Sood refused and asked the accused for the exchange money.

After this, the accused went to a nearby ATM on the pretext of withdrawing cash. In the meanwhile, the complainant had stepped out of the car and the accused had asked him to show them the foreign currency. When Sood showed them the US dollars, the accused snatched the bag and fled from the spot in their car. A case was, thus, registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The CCTV footage of the place of crime was analysed during investigation. Post this, the registration number of the car used by the accused was identified. The car used by the accused was found to be registered in the name of Ravinder Nath Rakheja. Rakheja revealed that his son Kushaal and his friends Amrita and Akshit had borrowed the car, according to a PTI report.

The accused were located in Goa via technical surveillance. The Goa Police assisted the Delhi police and the accused were apprehended on Wednesday. The accused- Amrita, Akshit and Kushaal were produced before a Goa court and a three-day transit remand was sought. The accused will be bought to Delhi on Friday.

