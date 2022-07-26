Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for second time in National Herald case

Congress President Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for the second time in connection with money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. She was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

The Delhi Police had deployed CRPF and RAF to barricade the over 1 kilometre stretch between her residence and the ED office. Further, various traffic restrictions were also imposed due to security concerns.

As per ED, assets worth Rs 800 crore are "owned" by 'Associated Journals Limited' (AJL) and the agency which acted as the publisher for 'National Herald'. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, both have 38% shareholding each in 'Young Indian'.

It wants to probe how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities such as renting out its land and building assets.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier appeared before the ED on July 21 where she was probed for two hours regarding the financial irregularities in Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi was also questioned over a period of five days.

The party has retaliated against ED as it termed the investigation a "political vendetta". It said that "there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering".

Last year, ED had registered a case against Congress Party under 'Prevention of Money Laundering Act' following a criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy back in 2013.

Subramanian Swamy had accused the Gandhi family and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

Back in April, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were also questioned by the ED.

