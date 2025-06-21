'Soulless and hostile...': A Kannadiga accuses Bengaluru of quiet war on own people, says 'done defending city'

A frustrated Reddit user’s candid outburst on Bengaluru’s “soulless” culture has struck a nerve online, sparking a heated conversation around class tension, regional identity, and everyday hostility in one of India’s most celebrated tech hubs. Identifying as a Kannadiga from a tier-2 Karnataka town, the user said they’ve hit a breaking point after enduring six years of indifference, passive aggression, and class-coded judgment in the city.

“I’m a Kannadiga and I’m done defending Bengaluru. This city deserves the hate it’s getting,” the post began starkly.

The user recounted a recent incident that pushed them over the edge. While running late and on an important call, they knocked on a stationary BMTC bus at a signal, asking to board. The conductor gestured to the front, opened the door — and then mocked them. “‘Stylish agi phone hold maadi door knock maadthidiya?’” he jeered, ridiculing them for merely holding a phone while requesting entry. “It felt unnecessarily humiliating,” they wrote.

But that wasn’t an isolated experience. According to the user, rude treatment from public-facing workers like auto drivers and metro staff is all too common. “A lot of them behave like they hate their jobs and are constantly irritated — like they’re waiting for a chance to lash out.”

Class bias, too, appears to influence behaviour. “Ironically, the more well-dressed or ‘put together’ I look, the worse the attitude becomes,” the user noted. Simpler attire and a “calm body language” resulted in more respectful treatment. “It’s hard to ignore the resentment,” they added. “Especially fellow Kannadigas who are now doing well financially.”

One particular pattern stood out: responses softened significantly once it became clear the user spoke Kannada. “It’s like they hesitate to keep up the hostility,” they observed.

The post ended with a jarring contrast. “If you want to see how different Kannadigas can be... just go to the airport. The people there are so polite and welcoming, it genuinely makes you wonder if they’re even from the same city.”

The post quickly gathered traction, with others chiming in. “The more well dressed, the worse the attitude... These idiots have started fighting with their own people,” one user shared, citing an incident of road rage.

Another added, “People are increasingly frustrated as essential facilities continue to deteriorate... Instead of addressing real issues like poor roads or open sewage... it’s easier to target strangers or migrants.”

A third commenter, now based in Pune after a decade in Bengaluru, accused over 90% of Kannadigas of fostering an “entitlement, and inferiority complex mixed with superiority attitude.” They added, “The unions in Karnataka aren't helpful... Everyone just wants a piece of the cake.”