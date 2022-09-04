Sourav Ganguly’s blunder ruins Meesho’s marketing campaign; still goes viral on social media

E-commerce platform Meesho recently faced a 'mega' blunder that ruined its promotional stunt after BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's social media team messed up the caption for the Facebook post. The post, which has been deleted now and replaced, has gone viral, but not in the way Ganguly or Meesho intended.

Due to Ganguly’s copy-paste error, the platform's promotional stunt didn't work as planned. A banner with the phrase "Mega Blockbuster" and what appeared to be a list of numerous celebrities had been shared on social media.

The post was a film poster of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s new project titled ‘Mega Blockbuster’, but Ganguly’s post unintentionally revealed that it was a promotional advertisement for the Meesho brand.

Accidentally, Ganguly shared the entire communication, including the instructions that must have been emailed to his PR team, in a now-deleted tweet and a Facebook post. Ganguly’s caption reads: “Please ensure that the MEESHO branding or hashtag is nowhere mentioned in September 1’s post.”

However, Meesho handled the whole situation in a witty manner and tweeted, “When Dada hits, it's a 6. When Dada mishits, it's still a 6.” The brand also tagged Ganguly along with the screenshot of the post that started it all.

The screenshot shows the copy-pasted post uploaded by Ganguly’s team without following the instructions.

Earlier, despite Ganguly removing the tweet and publishing a new one without the error, internet users had realised what had happened, and the screenshot of the tweet started circulating online.

Some of the celebs who shared the poster included Deepika Padukone, Karthi, and Rashmika Mandanna, comedian Kapil Sharma, and cricketer Rohit Sharma. The posts show each celebrity as the main character of the upcoming film.

The trailer would debut on September 4 and the poster stated, "Ohseem presents Mega Blockbuster." Up until Ganguly's post revealed the brand driving the ad, everything appeared to be working according to plan.