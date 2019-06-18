SP MP refuses to say Vande Mataram during oath-taking in Lok Sabha; says it's against Islam

Samajwadi Part MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq kicked off a controversy while taking oath as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday. After taking oath as Lok Sabha MP, Barq refused to say 'Vande Mataram' and said it was "against Islam".

After taking the oath, Barq said, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it (as far as Vande Mataram is concerned, it is against Islam, we cannot follow it."

His statement was followed with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Shree Ram' by other leaders present in the Parliament.

#WATCH: Slogans of Vande Mataram raised in Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq says, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it" after concluding his oath. pic.twitter.com/8Sugg8u8ah - ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Safiqur Rahman Barq had in 2013, walked out of the Parliament after chants of 'Vande Mataram'. He was criticised by several leaders.

Earlier in the day, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. Owaisi responded with Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind.

Barq was elected from Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini with a margin of about 2 lakh votes.

Also read: I&B Ministry cautions channels over portrayal of children in dance reality shows