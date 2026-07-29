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SpiceJet flight delayed: Over 180 passengers stranded for several hours at IGI airport, airline responds

SpiceJet flight delayed: Over 180 passengers stranded for several hours at IGI airport, airline responds

The Delhi-Pune flight SG 939 was first delayed due to a technical issue and later cancelled, leaving more than 180 travellers stranded inside the airport for over six hours.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 12:31 PM IST
SpiceJet flight delayed: Over 180 passengers stranded for several hours at IGI airport, airline respondsSpiceJet flight cancelled at Delhi airport after technical fault.

Passengers aboard SpiceJet flight SG 939 from Delhi to Pune faced 6 hours of delay, confusion, and alleged mismanagement at Indira Gandhi International Airport on the night of July 27, leaving more than 180 travellers stranded until around 3:30 a.m.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 9:15 p.m., had a boarding time set for 8:45 p.m. But passengers said they were left waiting inside the airport for over six hours without clear updates from the airline, triggering anger and a tense exchange between travellers and SpiceJet staff. Security personnel were eventually called in to manage the situation.

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Passenger anger grows

Passenger Ramesh Chand Soni shared photos of his boarding pass on X. He urged intervention from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Airports Authority of India.

“We have been stranded for several hours,” Soni wrote in his post. “The aircraft has been undergoing maintenance for hours, which raises questions about its safety. If the aircraft is not safe, it should be cancelled and an alternate arrangement should be made.”

Soni also said the prolonged wait affected his health, adding that as a diabetic, remaining hungry and thirsty for such a long period caused his condition to worsen.

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Passengers further alleged that even between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., they were not given a clear update on the flight’s status. They said no proper food or drink arrangements were made during the ordeal and demanded a high-level probe by the civil aviation ministry and DGCA into the airline’s handling of the situation.

SpiceJet’s response

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the Delhi-Pune flight SG 939 was first delayed due to a technical issue and later cancelled. To reduce inconvenience, the airline arranged an additional flight for all affected passengers. “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers,” according to the tweet.

Frustration over poor communication

The incident has once again highlighted the need for airlines to provide timely, transparent updates and basic passenger support during long disruptions. Travellers said the uncertainty was especially difficult for elderly passengers, children, and those with medical conditions, who were left waiting for hours without clear information on whether the flight would depart or be cancelled.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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