SpiceJet flight from Jeddah makes emergency landing in Kochi, all 197 passengers safe: Airport officials

A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah made emergency landing in Kochi after hydraulic failure and all passengers are safe, said airport officials on Friday. The flight had 197 passengers onboard.

Full emergency was declared at the airport at 6:29 pm on Friday after Spicejet flight SG 036 from Jeddah bound for Calicut got diverted to Cochin airport due to hydraulic failure.

SpiceJet informed that passengers will travel to Calicut in flight arriving as SG 17 from Dubai.

Cochin International Airport MD S Suhas said, "The airport had fully geared up to face the extreme emergency situation. The alerting structure was activated in full. As the aircrafted landed safely, runway was handed over for normal operations after due inspection."

"Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah was diverted to Kochi due to hydraulic system failure. The flight landed safely with all passengers at Kochi," said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

After take-off from Jeddah, Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed pilots that tyre pieces were found on runway, said SpiceJet spokesperson

Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally, the spokesperson added.