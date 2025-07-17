Splitwise in marriage? Gurugram couple earning Rs 60L splits rent to Swiggy bills, sparks debate

A LinkedIn post by Ayushmaan Kapoor, founder of Delhi-based company 'The Date Crew,' has reignited an old but deeply personal debate: how should couples manage their finances?

In his now-viral post, Kapoor described a Gurugram couple, both drawing over Rs 30 lakh annually and working at reputed firms, who meticulously split every shared expense, from rent and groceries to Swiggy deliveries, using apps like Splitwise and Google Sheets.

“Each person ‘pays their share’ like flatmates,” Kapoor wrote, calling the approach “baffling” for a married couple. “When you marry someone, you’re essentially co-founding a company. And that company is your life together,” he said.

Kapoor argued that financial unity is just as critical as emotional support in a long-term relationship. “Marriage isn’t just emotional support. It’s financial alignment too,” he noted, encouraging couples to think beyond transactional arrangements.

Splitwise, typically used by roommates or friends, allows users to log shared expenses and settle balances. While Kapoor’s post questioned its appropriateness within marriage, many users disagreed, sparking a wide-ranging conversation on modern money dynamics between partners.

One user defended such systems, writing, “Agreed, but don’t you think having a system like Splitwise or Sheets in place adds more clarity and transparency? Let’s be honest, money conversations are tough. Wouldn’t this solve the problem entirely?”

Another added, “This raises such an important question Ayushmaan not just about money, but about shared meaning. When two people are married, it's not just about splitting bills or living under one roof. It's about co-creating a life. And money, whether we like it or not, is one of the clearest mirrors of our values, trust, and long-term vision."

For some, apps like Splitwise represent financial mindfulness, not detachment. “We use Splitwise to log our expenses and gain clarity on our monthly spend. It’s about optimising and planning, not keeping score,” a commenter said. Another noted, “Splitwise shows mutual respect. It’s not about burdening one partner; it’s about sharing equally.”

Several commenters pointed out that money habits should be discussed early on: “Conversations like these need to happen before marriage, not after. Too many couples enter lifelong partnerships without ever discussing their approach to money, only to realise later that they’re fundamentally misaligned.”