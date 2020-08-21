Srisailam fire incident: PM Modi, President Kovind express condolences to victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of the nine persons who tragically lost their lives in a fire at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. PM Modi said that the incident was "deeply unfortunate" and he hopes that those injured in the fire recover quickly.

"Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted about the incident. Expressing his condolences to the family of victims, Kovind wrote that he was pained by the loss of lives.

"Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," Kovind tweeted.

Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2020

Nine people died and many were injured in a fire mishap in the Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday. The power plant is on the Telangana side of the Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river - a joint irrigation project between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The fire broke out late on Thursday night when at least 17 people were inside the plant and only eight of them managed to come out, officials said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered a CID probe into the incident.

