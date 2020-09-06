SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB in drugs case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A squad of NCB officials and Mumbai Police officers reached her home on Sunday morning to serve summons. Earlier, Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested for alleged involvement in procurement and consumption of illegal drugs.

Mumbai NCB Chief Samir Wankhede led the team which went to Rhea's house. Chakraborty is expected to appear before the NCB for questioning later in the day, according to India Today. y.

Earlier, the NCB had questioned Rajput's housekeeper Dipesh Sawant, who according to sources had revealed some information relating to Chakraborty's role in procurement and consumption of illegal drugs.

Showik Chakraborty was arrested on Friday. He reportedly admitted to buying drugs for his sister. Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda, was also arrested on Friday after he told NCB that he had regularly arranged weed for Rhea Chakraborty from September 2019 to March 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty was living with Rajput till June 8. Chakraborty left after the couple had an argument and Sushant's sister moved in later.

After almost three months, it is still unclear what led to Sushant Singh Rajput taking the extreme step, however, reports and statements from his doctors have indicated that the actor had been battling mental illness for a long time.

