'Standing up against power is also democratic:' Kunal Kamra on joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday shared a post on his participation in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. He took to Twitter to post an image of himself walking with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and stated that "standing up against power is also democratic."

"After spending a week with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I think people are shying away from walking the yatra and trying to be neutral. It’s not neutrality that's keeping you on the fence; it’s fear. Standing up against power is also democratic, like it used to be before 2014," the post read.

After spending a week with the Bharat Jodo Yatra I think people shying away from walking the yatra & trying to be neutral. It’s not neutrality thats keeping you on the fence; its fear. Standing up against power is also democratic,

like it use to be before 2014. pic.twitter.com/a6bGeSS4r3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 14, 2022

Kamra, who has been a strong critic of the Narendra-Modi led BJP government, has joined celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker and Riya Sen, who have also joined Rahul Gandhi in the march at different points.

On Wednesday, Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra march.

"Freedom is the essence of democracy and harmony is the foundation of a prosperous economy. We walk for unity and to secure India’s future," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted as he shared a picture with Rajan.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra that began from Kanyakumari in September, is passing through Rajasthan currently. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

Also Read: 'Raghuram Rajan fancies himself as next Manmohan Singh': BJP's dig at ex-RBI Governor for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

Also Read: Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra