Stones pelted at Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express; window panes, door glass shattered 

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s seventh Vande Bharat train, stones were pelted at the train near Kumarganj station in West Bengal’s Malda. Due to this, the window panes of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train were shattered and the door glass got cracked.

The Eastern Railways said, “On 02.01.2023 at about 17:50 hrs, information received from on duty T.E party of T.N 22302 Vande Bharat Exp. was pelted with stones on coach no. C13 after crossing Kumarganj station under IPF Samsi. As a result, the door glass got cracked. The train escort contained 01 ASI along with 04 staff with Arms and Ammn. of RPF POST D-Shed MLDT.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express in Kolkata after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi on December 30, 2022. He also apologised for not being physically present for the event.

The Prime Minister said, “Today I was supposed to come among you but I could not come for some personal reasons for which I apologise to you and West Bengal.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on the passing of the Prime Minister’s centanarian mother and requested the events to be cut short.

Banerjee said, “Respected Prime Minister, today is a sad day… I pray to God, may God give you the strength and bless you so that you can love your mother with your action and your activities.”

About the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train

The seventh Vande Bharat train will stop at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda town, and Barsoi. The train has 16 coaches in total, including two for drivers and two executive coaches with the rest being normal chair cars. Each chair car will have 78 seats and two rows with specially designed tables. The latest Vande Bharat express will depart from Howrah at 05:55 am and reach New Jalpaiguri at 01:25 pm. The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 03:05 pm and reach Howrah at 11:35 pm.

Also read: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Route, stoppage, timings, fare and other details

Also read: 'I seek forgiveness': PM Modi apologises for not being physically present in Bengal as he virtually flags off Bengal's Vande Bharat train