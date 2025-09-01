Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
Streets turn rivers in Gurugram: Video of gridlocked roads, flooding goes viral. Watch here

Streets turn rivers in Gurugram: Video of gridlocked roads, flooding goes viral. Watch here

Clips showing kilometres-long jams and waterlogged stretches like MG Road went viral, with people slamming authorities for Gurugram’s poor preparedness. Outside metro stations, hundreds were left stranded with no autos or cabs available.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025 10:24 PM IST
Streets turn rivers in Gurugram: Video of gridlocked roads, flooding goes viral. Watch here The gridlock across Delhi-NCR sparked anger among citizens, with videos of the chaos flooding social media.

Traffic came to a standstill at the Delhi-Gurugram border as heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging and massive jams, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The gridlock across Delhi-NCR sparked anger among citizens, with videos of the chaos flooding social media.

Clips showing kilometres-long jams and waterlogged stretches like MG Road went viral, with people slamming authorities for Gurugram’s poor preparedness. Outside metro stations, hundreds were left stranded with no autos or cabs available.

Advertisement

The District Disaster Management Authority issued a work-from-home advisory for offices after the India Meteorological Department forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall." Officials said Gurugram recorded over 100 mm of rain between 3 pm and 7 pm on September 1.

"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory stated.

Advertisement

Vehicular movement was severely hit across key routes, including NH-8, Badshapur, Manesar, and Sohna, as vehicles crawled through submerged underpasses and low-lying areas. PTI reported long queues of vehicles at the Dwarka Expressway and NH-48 interchange due to the downpour.

Meanwhile, Delhi issued a flood warning after discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage touched 3.22 lakh cusecs — the highest this season. Officials warned Yamuna’s level could breach the danger mark of 205.33 m at the Old Railway Bridge by September 2 evening, potentially rising to around 206 m following heavy rain in the upper catchment area.

Published on: Sep 1, 2025 10:20 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today