Streets turn rivers in Gurugram: Video of gridlocked roads, flooding goes viral. Watch here

Traffic came to a standstill at the Delhi-Gurugram border as heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging and massive jams, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The gridlock across Delhi-NCR sparked anger among citizens, with videos of the chaos flooding social media.
Clips showing kilometres-long jams and waterlogged stretches like MG Road went viral, with people slamming authorities for Gurugram’s poor preparedness. Outside metro stations, hundreds were left stranded with no autos or cabs available.
The District Disaster Management Authority issued a work-from-home advisory for offices after the India Meteorological Department forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall." Officials said Gurugram recorded over 100 mm of rain between 3 pm and 7 pm on September 1.
"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory stated.
Vehicular movement was severely hit across key routes, including NH-8, Badshapur, Manesar, and Sohna, as vehicles crawled through submerged underpasses and low-lying areas. PTI reported long queues of vehicles at the Dwarka Expressway and NH-48 interchange due to the downpour.
Meanwhile, Delhi issued a flood warning after discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage touched 3.22 lakh cusecs — the highest this season. Officials warned Yamuna’s level could breach the danger mark of 205.33 m at the Old Railway Bridge by September 2 evening, potentially rising to around 206 m following heavy rain in the upper catchment area.