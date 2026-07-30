Stuck at Sarai Kale Khan every day? NHAI begins work on a plan that could cut your travel time

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Preparing for rising traffic demand

According to NHAI, traffic volumes at the location are expected to increase further once the DND-Sohna National Highway corridor becomes fully operational. The DPR is being prepared in advance to ensure that the interchange can handle the added load efficiently and without disruption.

The report will assess long-term traffic management measures and engineering solutions for one of Delhi’s busiest transport nodes. It will also examine the infrastructure changes needed to improve the carriage capacity of the interchange and reduce travel time for road users.

Focus on smoother connectivity

The DPR is expected to explore options to ensure safer and more seamless traffic movement through the loop. It will also look at ways to provide better connectivity so commuters can fully benefit from the DND-Sohna corridor once it opens to traffic.

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By studying the junction’s operational challenges before the corridor’s full rollout, NHAI aims to address congestion proactively rather than after the traffic burden increases further. The project is part of broader efforts to improve urban mobility and make daily travel more efficient for residents and commuters in the capital region.

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