'Stuck​​​​​​​ in a loop': Indian student in Canada shares struggle of balancing studies and work

An Indian student in Canada has shed light on the often-unseen reality of studying abroad, where ambition meets exhaustion in a relentless daily grind.

Jyoti Kharayat shared a glimpse of her routine through an Instagram video, capturing the transition from college classrooms straight to her part-time job at Starbucks. The clip shows her returning from classes only to head immediately into a work shift, underscoring the tightrope many international students walk every day.

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She described her life as a continuous loop — attending classes, working to cover expenses, grabbing brief moments of rest, and starting all over again. Financial pressure and academic commitments, she explained, are deeply intertwined. “I am stuck in a loop,” she said, summing up the emotional toll of balancing both worlds.

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Despite the demanding schedule, Kharayat maintains a sense of resilience. In her video, she reflects on finding small moments of happiness, adding, “If you are happy, that’s enough for a life.” Her message offers a glimpse of optimism even as she navigates fatigue and financial stress.

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Reality for international students

The video quickly struck a chord online, especially among international students juggling similar responsibilities. Many users pointed out that the glamour often associated with studying abroad rarely captures the reality of long work hours, academic deadlines, and financial strain.

Comments poured in highlighting the mental strength required to sustain such a lifestyle, with several users sharing that they were going through the same cycle. Others noted that Kharayat’s story reflects a broader truth — behind the dream of overseas education lies a demanding routine that leaves little room for rest.

Her experience mirrors that of thousands of students worldwide who rely on part-time work to fund tuition and living costs. While studying abroad offers exposure and opportunity, it often comes with a steep personal cost — long hours, constant pressure, and the challenge of maintaining balance.

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Kharayat’s story doesn’t just document a personal journey; it highlights a systemic reality — one where determination keeps students going, even when the pace feels unsustainable.