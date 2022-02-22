Student travel bookings jump significantly as offline classes start: MakeMyTrip

After a gap of two years, as educational institutions start resuming offline classes, the renewed enthusiasm is evident as student travel picks up again.

As per data on travel booking portal, MakeMyTrip, there has been a 60 per cent increase in searches and bookings from and for students in the first two weeks of February, in comparison to previous weeks.

Additionally, nearly 80 per cent of these searches are for travel within the next fortnight, signalling a gradual increase in bookings for immediate travel.

Speaking to India Today Television, MakeMyTrip said in the coming days, as more institutes across the country announce resumption of offline classes, the booking window is expected to shorten further, with many students booking tickets within a few days from the date of travel.



The online portal said it had observed "a significant surge" in air travel from non-metros to metros. As per data available with it, bookings on the platform by students between non-metros to metros has grown two-fold from February 1 to February 15, this year.



For instance, routes including Guwahati to Delhi, Kolkata to Bengaluru, Kochi to Delhi, Lucknow to Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar to Delhi, Kolkata to Chennai, Guwahati to Bengaluru, and Lucknow to Delhi have seen 100 per cent or more growth in bookings in February.

With the travel industry having suffered multiple setbacks over the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this heartening news has brought much cheer. To encourage this trend, MakeMyTrip has launched ‘Reward Young Minds referral program’ for students to earn credit and to avail extra discounts on their next flight booking through the platform.

Also Read: Hero Moto, BPCL join hands to set up EV charging infra across country

Also Read: Air India operates flight to Ukraine; to bring back Indians amid rising tensions