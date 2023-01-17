‘Stuffed tissue paper in window’! Snapdeal boss Kunal Bahl shares horrifying experience of flying to Nepal days after Yeti plane crash

Days after an aircraft crashed killing 72 people in Nepalese city Pokhara, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl has shared the horrifying experience he had while flying to Pokhara few years back.

Taking to Twitter, Bahl revealed that he was flying to Pokhara a few years ago when he noticed airflow from a crack in the plane window. On informing the cabin crew, a flight attendant ‘fixed’ the crack by stuffing tissue paper into it.

After this shocking mid-air experience, Bahl decided he would never fly to Pokhara again.

“Few years ago on my flight to Pokhara, when I told the stewardess that airflow was coming from the corner of a window while airborne, she brought a tissue paper & stuffed the crevice. Decided to never fly to Pokhara again expecting the worst one day," his tweet read.

On January 15, a Yeti Airlines flight was on its way to the central city of Pokhara when it crashed into a steep gorge and burst into flames. The flight had 72 people onboard including 5 Indian nationals.

As per the airport authority officials, the plane crashed due to a technical snag.

The incident has once again put Nepal’s aviation industry in spotlight. Nepal witnessed its deadliest plane crash back in 1992, in which all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet were killed. The plane was on its way to Kathmandu.



