'Sun rahe ho na, Binod': PM Modi's Panchayat reference steals the show at Gujarat event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew laughter and applause during a public event in Gujarat after referencing the viral dialogue "Sun rahe ho na, Binod" from the popular web series Panchayat.

The light-hearted moment came during his address after the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, where he highlighted India's semiconductor ambitions.

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The remark followed a speech by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Chairman Vellayan Subbiah, who used two Gujarati sayings while speaking about the company's growth plans and India's emergence in the global semiconductor supply chain.

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Subbiah said, "The government's vision for development is absolutely clear. Now, it is the responsibility of the industry to move in the same direction. 'Nishan chook maaf, par nahi maaf neechu nishan' (Missing a high target can be forgiven, but setting a low target cannot). We certainly do not want to set small goals."

Highlighting the company's milestone, he added, "Our first shipment of semiconductor chips is being sent to our partners in Japan. With this, India has become a part of the global semiconductor supply chain. As people in Gujarat say, 'Kaam bole chhe' (Work speaks for itself). Today, our first shipment speaks louder than words."

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Picking up on the remarks, Modi repeated the Gujarati proverb before stressing his government's approach to development.

"Subbiah ji mentioned a Gujarati saying: 'Nishan chook maaf, par nahi maaf neechu nishan.' I never set small goals, nor do I think small. If I have to build a statue, I will build the tallest statue in the world," the Prime Minister said, in an apparent reference to the Statue of Unity.

He then delivered the moment that quickly went viral online.

"And Subbiah ji also said, 'Kaam bole chhe'... Sun rahe ho na, Binod?... Kaam bolta hai," Modi said, prompting laughter from the audience and dignitaries present at the event.

Videos of the exchange soon spread across social media.

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Sun rahe ho na BINOD😅 pic.twitter.com/CemkekgSnm — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 4, 2026

The phrase "Sun rahe ho na, Binod" is inspired by the immensely popular web series Panchayat, where the character Binod became the centre of one of India's most widely shared internet memes.

The dialogue has since become a staple of online conversations and humorous social media posts.

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The Gujarat event also marked another milestone in India's semiconductor programme. Modi said the country was steadily building a domestic chip ecosystem and expressed confidence in the facility's production targets.

"I've been told that 200 million chips will be produced here every year. I am firmly confident that you will achieve it soon. Step by step, brick by brick, and now chip by chip, we are moving ahead," he said, adding that India aims to manufacture 500 million semiconductor chips annually in the future.