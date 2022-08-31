Supertech twin towers: How much pollution did the demolition cause?  

Pollution levels have returned near usual levels after they went up near the Supertech twin towers demolition site in Noida’s Sector 93A. Parsvnath Prestige society, City Park and Barat Ghar near the demolition site were impacted the most. PM 10 levels in Parsvnath Prestige society hit 676 between 2 pm to 10 pm on August 28 (Sunday), as per the data from Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

PM10 figures at City Park and Barat Ghar stood at 383 and 403 respectively on the day of the twin towers demolition. On Monday, these readings were 137 at Parsvanth Prestige, 88 at City Park and 130 at Barat Ghar respectively.

As per the UPPCB data, 24-hour average level of PM10 was 338 in Parsvnath Prestige, 258 in City Park and 272 in Barat Ghar.

PM 2.5 levels also saw a spike as they went up to 141 (Parsvnath Prestige), 99 (City Park) and 86 (Barat Ghar) on Sunday. These figures came back to normal on Monday and stood at 53 (Parsvnath Prestige), 47 (City Park) and 40 (Barat Ghar).

Pollutant level around the twin towers demolition site went down due to rains on Monday. UPPCB Regional Officer Praveen Kumar told news agency PTI, “The pollutant level around the twin towers demolition site has been more or less similar to the level of ambient air quality as observed in other parts of Delhi-NCR. The rain on Monday evening has been effective.”

Meanwhile, Supertech chairman RK Arora said in an exclusive interview with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today and Aaj Tak, "As per the UP Apartment Act, 1975 and UP Apartment Act, 2010, a developer goes to an authority to take approval. In terms of violation of the Act, we didn't violate any of them. When these plans were getting passed, the Apartment Act was not adopted by the Noida Authority. And it was not just for our project, it was for all approvals in the area. Between 2010 and 2014, no one was taking consent on the Apartment Act. There were no special favours given to us. Whatever everyone else was getting, we also got the same."

On August 28, the 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers, Apex and Ceyane, were demolished within nine seconds using 3,700 kg of explosives bored into pillars and walls of the building almost a year after the Supreme Court said these structures were in violation of the building norms and ordered them to be razed.

