Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking exam fee waiver for Class 10 and 12 CBSE students

A Supreme Court bench on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Delhi government to waive off examination exam fees for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the current academic year. The petition requests CBSE and the AAP government to waive off the exam fee due to the financial stress on parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court bench was comprised of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah. They refused to entertain the petition filed by NGO 'Social Jurist' against a September 28 order of the Delhi High Court.

"How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government...Dismissed," the bench said as it refused to entertain the request, according to PTI.

Lawyer Alok Aggarwal, who was appearing for the petitioners, said that previously CBSE was charging Rs 375 exam fee from Class 10 students and Rs 600 from Class 12 students, however, following a revision in late 2019, CBSE had increased the fee. The petition read, "In the current year 2020-21, CBSE has demanded Examination fee from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 from students of class X and Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,400 from class XII students depending upon number of subjects, practical, etc."

The petition also asked the Delhi government to step in to resolve the matter with CBSE since many financially disadvantaged students were affected by the high exam fee.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Kejriwal-led Delhi government and CBSE to treat the petition as a representation and thus to take a decision "following law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case" within the next three weeks, according to PTI.

