Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor for 'polluting' minds of young generation with her 'XXX' series

The Supreme Court today slammed producer Ekta Kapoor for showcasing "objectionable content" in her OTT series 'XXX'. The court remarked that she was polluting the minds of the younger generation of the country. The top court made these remarks while it was hearing a petition challenging the arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor for allegedly degrading soldiers in ALT Balaji's web series.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said that something has to be done as the producer is polluting the minds of India's younger generation.

"It is available to all. OTT (Over-The-Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people? ... On the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters."

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who is appearing for Kapoor has submitted in SC that the matter is filed before the Patna high court but may not be listed for hearing soon.

According to Rohatgi, the content on the OTT platform is only available to those with a subscription and there is freedom of choice in the country. To his remark, the court asked, "What kind of choice are you providing to the people?"

It all started when an ex-serviceman --Shambhu Kumar -- filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor, after which a trial court in Bihar's Begusarai district issued an arrest warrant against her.

Kumar, in his complaint of 2020, alleged series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

