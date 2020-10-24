Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay HC they did not leak any information

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED) that are investigating different angles and offshoots of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told the Bombay High Court that they did not leak any information "at any point of time". Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the court during a PIL hearing that there is "no question of leaking" information.

The PIL was filed by a group of retired police officials who said that sensitive information were being broadcast during television channel coverage of the actor's death. The petitioners questioned the sources of these information and asked if the agencies involved were responsible for the leaking of such sensitive details.

Also read: Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor test positive for COVID-19

The CBI, NCB and ED responded that they were aware of their responsibilities. "We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies," the ASG replied on behalf of the agencies.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said that the media needs to be asked to be restrained when it comes to the coverage of the actor's death. "The media was neutral then (in the past). It is now highly polarised... This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines. Do it within lines," the judges said.

The CBI is probing the events leading up to the actor's death while the NCB is looking into the drug angle. The ED is, meanwhile, investigating money-laundering charges against Rhea Chakraborty. The investigations are still underway.

The court will continue the hearing next week.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs 1 crore for farmers' protest, here's what Twitter has to say



