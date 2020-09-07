Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB summons Rhea Chakraborty for second time today

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today (September 7) in the drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB had quizzed Rhea on Sunday for about six hours in which she admitted that she was procuring drugs for Sushant through her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea's brother Showik was arrested by the NCB on Friday in the drug peddling angle in Sushant's death case.

According to India Today, on Sunday's interrogation, Rhea told the NCB she knew about Samuel Miranda, Sushant's house manager, who used to buy drugs from Zaid Vilatra, a Bandra-based peddler who was nabbed by the NCB, on March 17. Rhea also confessed that she was coordinating with Zaid along with her brother Showik. In the previous interrogations, Samuel had confessed to the NCB that he used to arrange for weed for the late actor from September 2019 to March 2020.

Rhea, in interviews given to India Today, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

A total of eight people has been arrested till now by the NCB. The NCB initiated a drug angle probe in this case after the Enforcement Directorate shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Also read: SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB in drugs case

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty involved in purchase, sale of drugs, says NCB report