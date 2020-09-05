Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty involved in purchase, sale of drugs, says NCB report

The Narcotics Control Bureau's crime report in the Sushant Singh death case states Rhea Chakraborty was involved in purchase and sale of drugs. The agency that analysed Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats said in its report that the actress peddled drugs. The drugs watchdog raided her home on Friday. Following the raid, the NCB questioned Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager, Samuel Miranda for over nine hours.

NCB's crime report said, "Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under NDPS Act. Prima facie offences u/s/20(b)/22/27/28/29 of NDPS Act are made out." Rhea Chakraborty might be summoned for questioning by NCB on Sunday and it is likely that she might be arrested after the questioning, according to an India Today report.

After their incarceration on Friday, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda are being presented at the Magistrate Court in Mumbai. The NCB is likely to seek 4 to 6 days custody of Showik and Miranda from the court. No drug tests of Showik and Samuel Miranda have been carried out so far. During NCB interrogation on Friday, Showik confessed that he used to buy drugs at Rhea's behest. NCB sources claim that Showik not only used to arrange drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput but also several Bollywood biggies.

Currently, the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being probed jointly by three agencies- the CBI, the ED and the NCB. While the CBI is investigating the events that led to Sushant's death and a possible murder angle in the case, the ED is probing the financial irregularities angle. The NCB is evaluating a drug angle in this case.

The drugs angle to this case became public knowledge when the ED released Rhea Chakraborty's chats with Jaya Saha, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and Gaurav Arya, wherein they were seen discussing drugs.

