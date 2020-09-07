Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty may be arrested today

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per sources, Chakraborty could be arrested or detained at the end of the day after the interrogation is over. She is being grilled by the NCB for the second time today.

Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty as well as Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda were also detained. The actress reached the NCB office at 9:32 am for questioning. She would be confronted with three detainees in the case, including Dipesh Sawant, Rajput's cook.

However, the NCB still would require a confession from Rhea Chakraborty in order to prove her direct involvement in the drug peddling case. The primary reason behind her questioning for the second day straight is the confession. Chakraborty had not procured the drugs directly or transported them, leaving little evidence of her direct involvement.

Meanwhile, drug peddler Anuj Keswani was detained by NCB and a stash of LSD, hashish and marijuana was recovered from him along with some foreign currency. Keswani was in direct contact with Kaizan Ibrahim who was arrested earlier by the NCB. Ibrahim, reportedly, used to procure drugs from Keswani and give it to Sushant Singh Rajput's staff, including Samuel Miranda.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police officials had barricaded the street outside the NCB office, preparing for Chakraborty's arrival. A huge crowd had accumulated on Sunday outside the office as well as Chakraborty's residence.

