SUV with Assam registration number set on fire in Shillong

After six people were killed in a clash at the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday, an SUV with an Assam number was set afire on the night of the incident in Meghalaya's capital city of Shillong. As per reports, no casualties were reported after the incident that left the SUV completely burnt. A fire brigade reportedly reached the location and put out the blaze.

This comes after six people, including a forest guard, were killed in a clash at the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday morning after police intercepted a truck that was allegedly smuggling timber.

The Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts for 48 hours following the incident -- West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills Districts.

According to reports, the truck was intercepted at the Meghalaya border in Moikrang in the West Karbi Anglong district by an Assam Forest Department team around 3 am. The truck tried to flee and a hot chase ensued. The forest guards eventually opened fired at the vehicle and punctured a tyre.

Three people -- the truck driver, handyman and another person -- were apprehended and brought by the forest guards to Jiriking. The forest guards informed the Zirikending police station about the incident, and asked for reinforcements.

