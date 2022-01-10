Suzuki rolls out 6 millionth bike from Gurgaon plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), on Monday, announced that it has rolled out its 6 millionth vehicle from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. The ​two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, said that the newly introduced Suzuki Avenis became the 6 millionth celebratory unit.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, while commenting on the milestone, said, "This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India's 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our 6 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant.”

Suzuki Motorcycle India sells a range of products — Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and Avenis 125.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their trust and loyalty that they have shown in the brand. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners and suppliers who have continuously supported us by ensuring and delivering the quality products and services. All these efforts helped us to retain the customers' long-term belief in the brand, Suzuki two-wheelers,” Uchida added.

The company, in a statement, added that “this 6 millionth milestone is a testament to our continued commitment to provide superior value to our customers in India. We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world.”