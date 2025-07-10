Swiggy Bolt partners with Subway for 10-minute food delivery across India

Swiggy has announced a new partnership with Bolt and Subway. The collaboration aims to deliver Subway’s entire menu within 10 minutes across 125 cities in India.

This integration allows customers to access popular Subway items, including subs, wraps, salads, breakfast specials, and beverages, through the Bolt section of the Swiggy app. With most Subway outlets across India now part of the programme, users can conveniently order their favourites with reduced wait times and real-time delivery tracking.

A dedicated ‘Bolt’ tag within Subway’s menu on the Swiggy app has been introduced to simplify the ordering experience. According to Swiggy, the focus on low-preparation-time and ready-to-pack items makes Bolt an ideal fit for Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands like Subway. The service caters to a wide range of meal occasions, from early morning breakfasts to late-night snacks.

Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said the partnership reflects Swiggy’s commitment to “speed and convenience,” adding that it enhances customer experience by bringing “iconic brands” to the platform.

Tarun Bhasin, CEO of Culinary Brands, which manages the Subway business in India, commented that the rise of quick commerce has enabled the brand to better deliver on its promise of freshness and taste. He said the collaboration has improved delivery timelines while maintaining quality.

Bolt on Swiggy offers a range of popular quick meals and snacks, including bakery items, biryani, sweets, burgers, ice creams, and more.