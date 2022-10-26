Swiggy celebrates Virat Kohli in style, gives away discount coupon

The cricketing fraternity and fans around the world are showering love and appreciation on an in-form Virat Kohli who helped India win the nail-biting last-over thriller match by four wickets. Swiggy has now joined the league to celebrate King Kohli in a unique style.

Swiggy has created its own way of celebrating Diwali in the same way that Virat Kohli has. Business Today journalist Sohini M shared a screenshot of the app on Twitter. Swiggy created a coupon called "KingKohli82" after the match. She labelled it as "superb moment marketing." Swiggy's thoughtful gesture received mixed reactions from netizens as some of them appreciated the move, while others didn’t.

According to a Twitter user, "Please ask Kohli to score 100-200 runs in one innings against Pakistan. Imagine the discount." "I did use it. Surprise one and a swift move by Swiggy," posted another. Meanwhile, another Twitter user shared a screenshot indicating that the coupon does not exist. Swiggy responded by saying, "We understand how you must be feeling. The coupon was available for the first 40 thousand customers which is now exhausted on a first come first serve basis. Please don't feel let down as we are sure our team will come up with more lucrative offers soon."

Earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that he celebrated Diwali by watching the final three overs of the iconic India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match again. He was replying to a Pakistani fan, who suggested that he watch the first three overs of the match, and Pichai's response has people laughing.

