Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
Swiggy debuts 'High Protein' burger section with McDonald’s limited menu upgrade in 58 cities

Swiggy debuts 'High Protein' burger section with McDonald’s limited menu upgrade in 58 cities

The limited-time Protein Plus range will be accessible in 58 cities, including major metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, through a newly launched ‘High Protein’ section on the app.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025 4:00 PM IST
Swiggy debuts 'High Protein' burger section with McDonald’s limited menu upgrade in 58 citiesSwiggy and McDonald’s team up to launch high-protein burgers in 58 cities

Swiggy has partnered with McDonald’s India (West and South) to launch a new line of high-protein burgers available exclusively on the Swiggy app from July 24 to August 11, 2025. The limited-time Protein Plus range will be accessible in 58 cities, including major metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, through a newly launched ‘High Protein’ section on the app.

Advertisement

Developed in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the Protein Plus offering is part of McDonald’s broader initiative to add more nutritional value to its menu. Each burger in the range includes a new protein slice made from soya and pea protein, adding 5 grams of protein per slice with minimal calorie increase.

The enhanced items span both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, including the McSpicy Premium Veg, Crispy Veggie Burger, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Premium Chicken, and McCrispy Chicken Burger.

In addition to the protein upgrade, McDonald’s is also introducing Multi-Millet Buns across select items. These buns, also co-developed with CFTRI, are made from five different millets and aim to improve the nutritional profile of staples like the McAloo Tikki, McChicken, and McVeggie burgers.

Advertisement

“This is just the start,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace. “We will partner with McDonald's in the coming months to launch more high-protein products for the Indian consumer.”

The move aligns with Swiggy’s recent efforts to push protein-focused food choices on its platform. Earlier this month, the company launched a ‘High Protein’ category featuring over five lakh dishes from more than 34,000 restaurant partners, targeting consumers interested in nutrition-led dining.

Published on: Jul 25, 2025 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today