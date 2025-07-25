Swiggy debuts 'High Protein' burger section with McDonald’s limited menu upgrade in 58 cities

Swiggy has partnered with McDonald’s India (West and South) to launch a new line of high-protein burgers available exclusively on the Swiggy app from July 24 to August 11, 2025. The limited-time Protein Plus range will be accessible in 58 cities, including major metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, through a newly launched ‘High Protein’ section on the app.

Developed in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the Protein Plus offering is part of McDonald’s broader initiative to add more nutritional value to its menu. Each burger in the range includes a new protein slice made from soya and pea protein, adding 5 grams of protein per slice with minimal calorie increase.

The enhanced items span both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, including the McSpicy Premium Veg, Crispy Veggie Burger, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Premium Chicken, and McCrispy Chicken Burger.

In addition to the protein upgrade, McDonald’s is also introducing Multi-Millet Buns across select items. These buns, also co-developed with CFTRI, are made from five different millets and aim to improve the nutritional profile of staples like the McAloo Tikki, McChicken, and McVeggie burgers.

“This is just the start,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace. “We will partner with McDonald's in the coming months to launch more high-protein products for the Indian consumer.”

The move aligns with Swiggy’s recent efforts to push protein-focused food choices on its platform. Earlier this month, the company launched a ‘High Protein’ category featuring over five lakh dishes from more than 34,000 restaurant partners, targeting consumers interested in nutrition-led dining.