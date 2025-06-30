Looking for love on a budget? Bengaluru might just be your ultimate wingman. India’s tech hub has been crowned the world’s cheapest city for dating, according to Deutsche Bank’s freshly released Mapping the World’s Prices 2025 report. While Geneva, Zurich, London and New York drain wallets for even modest romantic evenings, Bengaluru lets couples enjoy a night out without checking their bank balance twice.

The bank’s quirky “Cheap Date Index” calculates the price of a low-key but classic night for two: a bottle of wine, a pair of jeans, a summer dress, two cappuccinos, dinner at a mid-range restaurant, cinema tickets, and a short taxi ride. As per the Deutsche Bank report, a cheap date can be defined as 1 bottle of wine, 1 pair of jeans, 1 dress, 2 coffees, 1 meal for 2 people in a mid-range restaurant, 2 cinema tickets, 2 transport tickets one way, and a 5km taxi trip. And guess what? Bengaluru tops the list as the most pocket-friendly city for this romantic combo.

“Bengaluru emerges as the cheapest city in our survey for a ‘cheap date’,” the Deutsche Bank report noted, adding that India remains among the most affordable places globally for lifestyle costs.

While couples in cities like Geneva might pay north of $450 for a casual evening out, lovebirds in Bengaluru can manage the same for a tiny fraction of the cost. A meal for two, coffee dates, and even some stylish new outfits are all remarkably affordable. No wonder the city is quickly becoming not just a tech hub but also a secret paradise for budget-conscious romantics.

The findings are part of a broader trend highlighted in the report: India continues to be one of the cheapest countries worldwide across multiple lifestyle categories—from dining out and cinema tickets to public transport and clothing.

Cheap Date Index 2025 (USD)

Rank Economy City 2012 2020 2025 Relative to NY 1 Switzerland Geneva 407 364 471 133% 2 Switzerland Zurich 398 369 462 131% 3 Denmark Copenhagen 370 347 397 112% 4 Norway Oslo 431 305 378 107% 5 United Kingdom London 308 273 368 104% 6 United States New York 244 279 354 100% 7 United Kingdom Edinburgh 283 249 349 99% 8 Sweden Stockholm 354 289 343 97% 9 Israel Tel Aviv-Yafo 296 299 342 97% 10 Netherlands Amsterdam 294 305 341 96% 67 India Bangalore 112 100 104 29%

But it’s not just about the money. Locals say Bengaluru’s cool evenings, bustling cafes, and a vibrant social scene make it perfect for dates, whether you’re into quiet coffee corners or lively craft beer spots. The city has a youthful energy that makes romance feel accessible to everyone—from college couples sharing a cappuccino to professionals unwinding after work.

However, Deutsche Bank researchers also caution that India’s affordability might not last forever. With its economy booming and living standards on the rise, prices in cities like Bengaluru could inch higher in future editions of the report.

For now, though, Bengaluru’s got the perfect mix of tech jobs by day and affordable romance by night. So if you’re swiping right and hoping to impress without the financial hangover, India’s Silicon Valley might just be the place to fall in love—and still afford dessert.