Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Swiss luxury watch industry under pressure as Gen Z shifts away from traditional status symbols

Swiss luxury watch industry under pressure as Gen Z shifts away from traditional status symbols

The changing preferences of younger consumers are emerging as one of the biggest challenges for traditional watchmakers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 1:20 AM IST
Swiss luxury watch industry under pressure as Gen Z shifts away from traditional status symbolsSwiss watchmakers struggle to win Gen Z

The luxury watch industry is confronting a major shift in consumer behaviour as Gen Z and younger millennials increasingly challenge the traditional ideas of status, exclusivity and brand loyalty that have long supported Swiss watchmaking.

According to a Bloomberg report, luxury watchmakers are being pushed to move beyond a strategy centred on selling fewer watches at increasingly higher prices. Industry executives gathered in Geneva this week warned that attracting younger consumers will require more creativity, emotional appeal and experimentation.

Advertisement

“Today, that’s the main challenge of the industry,” Jean-Christophe Babin, president of Geneva Watch Days and chairman of Bulgari, told Bloomberg.

READ THIS: Gen Z, Gen Alpha to drive half of India’s beauty spending by FY31: Brands prepare for new-age consumer

The warning comes as Swiss watch exports have declined sharply. Switzerland exported 14.6 million watches last year, compared with 25.4 million in 2016, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

Gen Z prioritises emotion over status

The changing preferences of younger consumers are emerging as one of the biggest challenges for traditional watchmakers. Babin said Gen Z and young millennials are less focused on status and established brand names and instead seek “excitement, emotion, discovery,” according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

That shift is particularly significant for brands operating in the middle of the market. While ultra-luxury names such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Cartier continue to benefit from strong collector demand and loyal followings, mid-market brands are facing greater pressure.

Rodolfo Festa-Bianchet, chief executive and co-founder of Bianchet, said the ultra-high-end segment continues to attract “collector interest” but described the market as tougher for companies positioned in the middle.

Resale market adds more pressure

Younger buyers are also increasingly comfortable purchasing pre-owned and vintage watches online. The secondary market allows consumers to avoid waiting lists, find discontinued models and obtain watches immediately.

This trend is challenging the traditional luxury model, in which scarcity, long waiting periods and brand prestige have historically helped drive demand.

Advertisement

DO READ: Gen Z may never buy a home: Here's how India’s housing market could change

Asian competition is growing

Swiss watchmakers are also facing growing competition from Japanese and Chinese brands, particularly in the mid-price segment. Oliver Müller, founder of industry advisory firm LuxeConsult, said, “Gen Z probably gives less weight to the Swiss-made hallmark.”

Chinese manufacturers are increasingly producing mechanical watches and selling them globally through online channels, while Japanese brands such as Seiko, Citizen and Casio continue to perform strongly.

For Swiss watchmakers, Bloomberg reported, the challenge is no longer simply raising prices. The industry must find ways to make watches exciting and culturally relevant to a generation that values discovery, individuality and emotional connection over traditional luxury credentials.

ALSO READ: No more 'personal reasons': How Gen Z is breaking workplace taboos on mental health

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 6, 2026 1:20 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more