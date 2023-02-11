T-Series YouTube channel tops the ranking with over 200 million subscribers

T-Series' YouTube channel has the most followers, surpassing PewDiePie and Mr Beast. According to Statista, a consumer research and market analytics organisation in Germany, T-Series, an Indian music label and production company’s YouTube channel, has the most subscribers globally, and is ahead of PewDiePie and Mr Beast.

Statista released a rating of the top eight accounts based on the number of followers each account has as of January 25. T-Series had 234 million subscribers till January 25.

With 152 million subscribers, the American YouTube channel Cocomelon, which posts animated versions of nursery songs, was the second most popular account.

Another Indian YouTube channel, SET (Sony Entertainment Television) India, came in third. Up until 25th January, it had 150 million subscribers.

While announcing the rankings, Statista said, “Bollywood reigns supreme.”

With 129 million subscribers, American YouTuber Mr Beast, known for his extreme stunts and big giveaways, came in fourth place.

Sweden's PewDiePie, with 111 million subscribers, came in fifth. He is one of the most well-known YouTubers in the world, but his offensive jokes have angered audiences in the past. For jokingly saying he had joined the terrorist organisation ISIS, his Twitter account got suspended in 2016.

Following PewDiePie on the Statista list were Ukraine's Kids Diana Show (107 million), Russian child artist Like Nastya (104 million), and the YouTube channel of WWE (93 million).

YouTube's own channels were excluded from Statista's analysis.

YouTube has also ventured into short-form video content called YouTube shorts and has seen a surge in their popularity.

Almost half of the top 20 Indian creators on YouTube's year-end list specialise in short-form videos. Shorts Break (over 15 million subscribers), Gulshan Kalra (17.9 million subscribers), and Akshay Nagawadia ( 14.7 million subscribers) were among the top three.

Also Read: How India’s gig economy is shaping up, thanks to startups